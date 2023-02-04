NOTICE: Allianz SE Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Cl… – Press Release

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Allianz SE ALIZY publicly traded securities between March 9, 2018 and May 17, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until April 3, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Allianz class action lawsuit. Captioned Weir v. Allianz SE, No. 23-cv-00719 (C.D. Cal.), the Allianz class action lawsuit charges Allianz and its top executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Allianz class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-allianz-se-class-action-lawsuit-alizy.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Allianz together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“Allianz US”) is a subsidiary of Allianz.

The Allianz class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (ii) Allianz’s subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (iii) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs.

On February 17, 2022, Allianz announced that “in light of current discussions with U.S. governmental authorities, Allianz today decided to book a provision of EUR 3.7 billion in the financial statements 2021.” On this news, Allianz’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell.

Then, on March 4, 2022, Allianz filed its annual report for the year 2021, which stated that “[u]pon request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission…