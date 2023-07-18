Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) – Press Release

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The shareholders in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) Reg. No. 556038-9321, are hereby summoned to the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “Meeting”), to be held on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 at 10.00 at the offices of Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå, Norrlandsgatan 21, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration for the Meeting will begin at 09.30.

The Board of Directors has decided that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting also by postal voting in accordance with the regulations in Sobi’s Articles of Association.

Right to participate and registration

(A) Participation at the meeting venue in person

A person who wishes to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy must

be registered as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB concerning the circumstances on 7 August 2023 , and

, and give notice of participation no later than 9 August 2023 , at Euroclear Sweden AB’s website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy?sprak=1, by mail to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), “Extraordinary General Meeting”, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, P.O. Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden , by e-mail [email protected] or by telephone number +46 8 402 92 27. The notification shall set forth the name, address, telephone number (daytime), personal/corporate identity number and, when applicable, information about the number of assistants (not more than two).

If the shareholder is represented by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder shall be issued for the proxy. Proxy forms are available at the company’s website www.sobi.com. If the power of attorney has been issued by a legal entity, a registration certificate or corresponding authorisation must be enclosed. In order to facilitate registration at the Meeting, the power of attorney, registration certificate and other authorisation documents should be sent to the company at the…