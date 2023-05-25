Notice of the Results of the 18th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and the Board’s S… – Press Release

All Directors on Company’s Slate Elected
TOKYO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) hereby announces that all 15 directors proposed by the Company have been appointed at the Company’s 18th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) held today. The directors who have been elected at the Shareholders’ Meeting and the representative directors appointed at the Board Meeting held today are as below. Also, the results from the Shareholders’ Meeting are listed in the appendix.
|
Representative Director and President
|
Ryuichi Isaka
|
Representative Director and Vice
|
Katsuhiro Goto
|
Representative Director
|
Junro Ito
|
Director
|
Fumihiko Nagamatsu
|
Director
|
Joseph Michael DePinto
|
Director
|
Yoshimichi Maruyama
|
Director
|
Toshiro Yonemura
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Yoshiyuki Izawa
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Meyumi Yamada
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Jenifer Simms Rogers
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Shinji Wada
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Fuminao Hachiuma
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Paul Yonamine
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Stephen Hayes Dacus
|
(Independent Outside Director)
|
Director
|
Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk
|
(Independent Outside Director)
Regarding this result, the Board has issued the following statement:
“We thank the Company’s shareholders for their support and for the productive discussions we have had in the weeks leading up to the vote. We are encouraged that many of our shareholders recognize the significant governance changes we have made over the past year and endorse the convenience store-focused growth strategy that is driving our strong results. We will continue to listen to the input of all shareholders. The Strategy Committee, composed solely of independent outside directors, will continuously assess all options for value creation objectively, and the Board will focus on accelerating our business transformation with an open mind…