Notice of the Results of the 18th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and the Board’s S… – Press Release

All Directors on Company’s Slate Elected

TOKYO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) hereby announces that all 15 directors proposed by the Company have been appointed at the Company’s 18th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) held today. The directors who have been elected at the Shareholders’ Meeting and the representative directors appointed at the Board Meeting held today are as below. Also, the results from the Shareholders’ Meeting are listed in the appendix.

Representative Director and President Ryuichi Isaka

Representative Director and Vice

President Katsuhiro Goto

Representative Director Junro Ito

Director Fumihiko Nagamatsu

Director Joseph Michael DePinto

Director Yoshimichi Maruyama

Director Toshiro Yonemura (Independent Outside Director) Director Yoshiyuki Izawa (Independent Outside Director) Director Meyumi Yamada (Independent Outside Director) Director Jenifer Simms Rogers (Independent Outside Director) Director Shinji Wada (Independent Outside Director) Director Fuminao Hachiuma (Independent Outside Director) Director Paul Yonamine (Independent Outside Director) Director Stephen Hayes Dacus (Independent Outside Director) Director Elizabeth Miin Meyerdirk (Independent Outside Director)

Regarding this result, the Board has issued the following statement:

“We thank the Company’s shareholders for their support and for the productive discussions we have had in the weeks leading up to the vote. We are encouraged that many of our shareholders recognize the significant governance changes we have made over the past year and endorse the convenience store-focused growth strategy that is driving our strong results. We will continue to listen to the input of all shareholders. The Strategy Committee, composed solely of independent outside directors, will continuously assess all options for value creation objectively, and the Board will focus on accelerating our business transformation with an open mind…