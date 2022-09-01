Nottingham Forest break British switch file regardless of failing to signal Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi has won 45 caps for Belgium, scoring 25 goals

Nottingham Forest have broken the British record for most signings in a single season after an unprecedented summer of transfers.

The newly promoted Premier League side have brought in 21 players during the summer window.

Forest broke the record despite a deal to make Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi their 22nd signing falling through.

Belgium striker Batshuayi had looked set to move from Chelsea, but a deal could not be reached.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Blues in 2016 and has had five loan spells, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Forest have surpassed the previous British record for most transfers in a single window, held jointly by Livingston in summer 2001 and Dundee United in 2000 on 19 signings, according to football website Transfermarkt external-link .

The English record was previously held by Crystal Palace in the summer of 2013, with 17 signings.

Forest made Wolves centre-back Willy Boly,…