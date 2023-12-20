Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo replaces Steve Cooper as supervisor

Nuno Espirito Santo spent four years as manager of Wolves and led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020

Nottingham Forest have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo on a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Steve Cooper.

Cooper was sacked on Tuesday after two years, with Forest having lost five of their past six league games and sitting 17th in the table.

Former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno was sacked by Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ittihad in November.

The 49-year-old’s first match in charge will be Saturday’s home Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Nuno spent four years at Wolves, guiding the club to promotion from the Championship in his first season before consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, while they also reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

The former goalkeeper left Molineux in the summer of 2021 to join Spurs, but was sacked after less than four months in charge after a run of five defeats in seven games.

He joined Al-Ittihad in…