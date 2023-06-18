Nottingham Open 2023: Katie Boulter to play Jodie Burrage in first all-British WTA last since 1977

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre Dates: 12-18 June Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app.

Katie Boulter will play Jodie Burrage in the Nottingham Open final – the first all-British WTA final since 1977.

Boulter beat fellow Briton Heather Watson 6-4 7-5 in a rain-affected first semi-final, before Burrage then defeated France’s Alize Cornet 7-5 7-5.

It will be a maiden WTA final for both players, with the position of British number one also on the line.

In the men’s competition, Andy Murray beat Portugal’s Nuno Borges to set up a final against France’s Arthur Cazaux.

“I was not expecting this coming into this week but I’m very, very happy with my performance,” said 24-year-old Burrage.

“Alize is not an easy opponent to put away, as it showed at the end.

“It’s going to be an amazing day on Sunday and I’m really looking forward to it – what an amazing tournament for us.”

Cornet, 33, is a former world number 11 and beat top seed and current world number…