NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Launches Avenova® Eye Health Support, a New Antioxidant-… – Press Release

Avenova Eye Health Support expands the Avenova dry eye product line with a differentiated product combining high-quality, concentrated omega-3 oils with the unique nutrient-rich antioxidant maqui berry

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY announces the launch of OTC Avenova Eye Health Support oral supplement featuring a combination of MaquiBright®, a nutrient-rich, antioxidant-dense extract of the superfruit maqui berry, and high quality, natural triglyceride omega-3 oils to comfort dry eyes and support overall eye health.

Avenova Eye Health Support is sold as 60 easy-to-swallow softgel capsules (30-day supply) and is available at Amazon.com and Avenova.com for $41.95, and through optometrist offices participating in NovaBay’s physician-dispensed channel.

“Our eyes are under more stress than ever with increasing computer screen time, air pollution and indoor heating and cooling, all of which can lead to dry eye and eye fatigue. In fact, up to 49 million Americans suffer from dry eyes and the global market for dry eye products is expected to grow at 5% annually, reaching nearly $9 billion by 2030,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “We’re excited to offer a unique eye health supplement that has the potent maqui berry extract, which has three-times the antioxidant level of blueberries and is found only in the forests of Patagonia. This product is unique in the marketplace and the clinical effects of the maqui berry extract are impressive.”

Participants in a four-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on the effects of MaquiBright® extract showed an 89% increase in tear production and reported a 57% improvement in dry eye discomfort with Avenova Eye Health Support. Study results were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Traditional…