NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Showcase its Full Line of Avenova Eyecare Products at… – Press Release

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY, a company developing and commercializing high-quality eyecare, skincare and wound care products, announces that it will showcase its Avenova®-branded eyecare products at the 126th Annual American Optometric Association (AOA) Congress & 55th Annual American Optometric Student Association (AOSA) Conference: Optometry’s Meeting® being held June 21-24, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The full line of Avenova dry eye products will be displayed at booth #821 in exhibition hall D&E.

“We invite conference attendees to learn about our extensive line of evidence-led, differentiated and highly effective Avenova-branded products to manage the multifactorial and complex issue of chronic dry eye,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “Through our physician-dispensed channel, we make our superior-quality products available for resale by eyecare professionals to their patients. Conference attendees can stop by our booth to discover our new products, sample the full line of Avenova products and take advantage of exclusive AOA conference specials.”

NovaBay offers best-in-class Avenova-branded products for each step of the standard dry-eye treatment regimen, including Avenova spray, the No. 1 doctor-recommended lid and lash cleanser, lubricating eye drops for instant relief, a warm eye compress to soothe, an antioxidant-rich dietary supplement with omega-3 oils and the i-Chek to monitor physical eyelid health. Eyecare professionals interested in learning more about the Avenova physician-dispensed program should email [email protected] or call 510-899-8841.

