Novak Djokovic is welcome at Australian Open, says match director; Russian and Belarusian gamers can compete

Novak Djokovic would be welcomed to play at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, according to tournament director Craig Tiley.

The former world No. 1 was deported from Australia in January following a prolonged saga, including time in detention, preventing his participation in this year’s Australian Open due to his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Under Australian law, Djokovic could be banned from the country for three years due to the circumstances surrounding his deportation, though Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews didn’t rule out an exemption at the time.

Tiley said on Wednesday that the Australian Open were not able to lobby on Djokovic’s behalf on this matter, whilst explaining he has not been in contact with the Australian government about the 21-grand slam winner’s visa.

If Djokovic is able to obtain a visa, Tiley said…