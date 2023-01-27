Novak Djokovic’s father to look at Australian Open semi-final from house

Srdjan Djokovic (left of the centre three) was filmed with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night

Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra ‘Tennis Breakfast’ live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Srjdan Djokovic will watch his son Novak’s Australian Open semi-final from home to avoid causing “disruption” after being pictured with supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The 62-year-old was photographed with a man holding a Russian flag with Putin’s face on it after his son’s win over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Nine-time champion Novak faces American Tommy Paul in Melbourne on Friday.

“I am here to support my son only,” Srdjan said in a statement.

The images of Srdjan also featured a man wearing a T-shirt printed with the pro-war Z symbol following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory.

Russian and Belarusian…