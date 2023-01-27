Novak Djokovic’s father to look at Australian Open semi-final from house

Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan is filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin at the Australian Open.


Srdjan Djokovic (left of the centre three) was filmed with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night
Srjdan Djokovic will watch his son Novak’s Australian Open semi-final from home to avoid causing “disruption” after being pictured with supporters of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The 62-year-old was photographed with a man holding a Russian flag with Putin’s face on it after his son’s win over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Nine-time champion Novak faces American Tommy Paul in Melbourne on Friday.

“I am here to support my son only,” Srdjan said in a statement.

The images of Srdjan also featured a man wearing a T-shirt printed with the pro-war Z symbol following Djokovic’s quarter-final victory.

