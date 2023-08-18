Novartis issues EGM Invitation and Shareholder Information Brochure. Sandoz publ… – Press Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Invitation to Novartis Extraordinary General Meeting on September 15, 2023, and Shareholder Information Brochure issued

Sandoz Listing Prospectus published

Proposed distribution of a dividend-in-kind of Sandoz shares to Novartis shareholders: one Sandoz share for every five Novartis shares and one Sandoz ADR for every five Novartis ADRs

Sandoz Spin-off planned to occur on or around October 4, 2023

Basel, August 18, 2023 — Novartis today issued the invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Novartis shareholders, scheduled to take place on September 15, 2023, in relation to the proposed 100% Spin-off of Sandoz, the Generics and Biosimilars business of Novartis.

At the EGM, shareholders of Novartis will vote on two proposals:

A special distribution by Novartis AG of a dividend-in-kind to effect the Spin-off of Sandoz Group AG A reduction of the share capital of Novartis AG in connection with the Spin-off of Sandoz Group AG

The EGM has been called after the Novartis Board of Directors unanimously endorsed and recommended that shareholders approve the proposed separation of Sandoz via a Spin-off.

This is a key step in the separation process, which was initiated in August 2022 when Novartis announced its intention to separate the Sandoz business to create an independent company by way of a 100% Spin-off. Novartis is confident that the Spin-off is in the best interests of shareholders, creating a European champion and a global leader in Generics and Biosimilars, and a more focused Novartis. Looking ahead, both companies would be able to focus on maximizing value creation for their shareholders by prioritizing capital and resource allocation, employing separate capital structure policies, and increasing management focus on their respective business needs.

Further information issued today on Sandoz and the proposed Spin-off includes:

A supplement with Sandoz H1 2023 combined and pro forma financial statements is planned to…