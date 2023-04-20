Novartis presents new five-year data on disability outcomes and safety of Kesimp… – Press Release

The ALITHIOS open-label extension study showed continuous treatment with Kesimpta ® (ofatumumab) for up to five years in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) patients was associated with reduced risk of disability progression versus those who switched later from teriflunomide to Kesimpta 1

Outcomes related to both disability progression and brain volume change up to five years favored earlier initiation of Kesimpta in people living with RMS 1

A separate ALITHIOS analysis showed consistent safety profile of Kesimpta treatment for up to five years in people with RMS and in those switched from teriflunomide 2

Treatment with Kesimpta continued to be well tolerated with no new safety signals identified over the treatment period2

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Novartis today announced new long-term data from the ALITHIOS open-label extension study showing that up to five years, patients treated earlier and continuously with Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) had fewer disability worsening events and low brain volume change versus those who started on teriflunomide and were later switched to Kesimpta1. A separate analysis showed that treatment with Kesimpta for up to five years was well-tolerated, with no new or increased safety risks identified2. These data will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting held in Boston and virtually on April 22-27, 2023.

“With continuous Kesimpta treatment, key indicators of disability progression and brain volume change showed that most patients remained free from disease progression up to five years,” said principal investigator Jeffrey A. Cohen, MD, of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic. “Outcomes favored earlier, compared with later, initiation of treatment with Kesimpta. Along with the five-year safety analysis, these data support this treatment as a well-tolerated, efficacious treatment option for people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis.”

In people with RMS who continued in the…