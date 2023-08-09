Novartis remibrutinib Phase III trials met their primary endpoints and showed ra… – Press Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



The Phase III REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 studies met all primary and secondary endpoints, showing rapid, clinically meaningful improvements across urticaria disease activity scores1

Patients on remibrutinib saw rapid improvement as early as 2 weeks after treatment initiation1

Remibrutinib, a highly selective oral BTK inhibitor, was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, including balanced liver function tests in active and placebo arms across both studies1

Final (52 weeks) readout and submission in 2024; full data will be presented at upcoming medical meetings

If approved, remibrutinib has the potential to become the first of a new class of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) treatment in a decade, offering a simple and effective option for the 60% of patients uncontrolled by H1-antihistamines2

Basel, August 09, 2023 — Novartis today announced positive top-line results from the Phase III REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 studies evaluating remibrutinib 25 mg b.i.d., a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) whose symptoms are inadequately controlled by H1-antihistamines1. Both Phase III studies met their primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in weekly urticaria activity score (UAS7) at Week 12, demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in disease activity1. The studies will continue until Week 52. Remibrutinib also demonstrated a rapid onset of action as illustrated by the improvement of UAS7 at Week 2 in the REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 studies1. These data support the potential of remibrutinib as a new, effective and fast-acting oral treatment option for those uncontrolled by first-line H1-antihistamines1.

“CSU is a distressing and unpredictable disease, and patients urgently need effective, convenient and well-tolerated treatments that can provide rapid and sustained relief from the relentless itching and deep tissue swelling that…