Novo Nordisk’s sales increased by 27% in Danish kroner and by 25% at constant ex… – Press Release

Financial report for the period 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023
4 May 2023
- Operating profit increased by 31% in Danish kroner and by 28% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 25.0 billion.
- Sales in North America Operations increased by 47% in Danish kroner (41% at CER). Wholesaler inventory movements in the US positively impacted sales growth. Sales in International Operations increased by 9% in Danish kroner (10% at CER).
- Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 33% in Danish kroner to DKK 48.8 billion (31% at CER), mainly driven by GLP-1 diabetes sales growth of 54% in Danish kroner (50% at CER). Rare disease sales decreased by 15% measured in Danish kroner (16% at CER) reflecting a temporary reduction in manufacturing output.
- Obesity care sales grew by 131% in Danish Kroner to DKK 7.8 billion (124% at CER) mainly driven by the uptake of Wegovy® in the US. A second contract manufacturer for Wegovy® initiated production in April 2023.
- Within R&D, Novo Nordisk successfully completed the PIONEER PLUS phase 3 trial with oral semaglutide 25 mg and 50 mg demonstrating superior reductions in HbA1c and body weight versus 14 mg in people with type 2 diabetes.
- On 13 April 2023, the 2023 outlook was raised with sales and operating profit growth at CER now expected to be 24-30% and 28-34%, respectively. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are now expected to be 6 and 9 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively. The ongoing share repurchase programme is expanded by DKK 2 billion to DKK 30 billion.
|PROFIT AND LOSS
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|Growth
as reported
|Growth
at CER*
|DKK million
|Net sales
