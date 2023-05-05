NOVOSENSE at PCIM Europe 2023: Semiconductor Solutions for Automotive & Industri… – Press Release

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE), a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC company, today announced its scheduled attendance at PCIM Europe 2023, one of the world’s leading international exhibitions and conferences for power electronics and its applications. From May 9 to 11, NOVOSENSE plans to showcase technologies and products for automotive and industrial applications. NOVOSENSE representative will give presentation regarding how isolation technology empowers the electrification process at E-Mobility & Energy Storage in Hall 6, on May 11.

At the tradeshow, NOVOSENSE will display its products of isolator, interface, driver IC, current sensor, SiC device, etc., which can be applied in applications such as photovoltaic (PV) inverter, industrial automation, battery management system (BMS), motor driver, EV/HEV traction inverter, OBC/DCDC, power supply.

Prominent accomplishments fulfilled in applications of PV, energy storage, industrial control, automotive electronics

Since the company’s establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has stepped into the fast track of technological innovations, continuously making progress in satisfying the dynamic market demand with high-performance products and solutions.

PV & energy storage

With the trend towards high efficiency, low energy consumption and low cost, analog technology and chips are playing an increasingly important role in optimizing and improving the intelligent level of PV power generation technology. NOVOSENSE provides one-stop solution of analog IC in PV systems, including isolated driver IC, sampling, digital isolator, isolated interface, operational amplifier, power supplies, buffers, etc. Particularly, an inverter needs about 25 isolation chips on average, NOVOSENSE isolation chip, which is based on the capacitive isolation technology route, has higher voltage resistance, faster transmission speed, wider temperature range and longer working life, compared…