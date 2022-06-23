Novotech Receives CRO Leadership Award for Exceeding Customer Expectations – Ben… – Press Release

CHICAGO, IL, June 23, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO which has recently expanded its services to the US, was awarded a prestigious Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader CRO Leadership Award for exceeding customer expectations, at Drug Information Association 2022 (DIA 2022).

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said the company was extremely pleased to receive this award for the second consecutive year. “Receiving this recognition from our clients is incredibly important to us and is an endorsement of our service delivery model that is tailored to the needs of biotech clients. Our local teams have exceptional site and investigator access, our project management approach emphasises problem solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology ensure clients have real time access to trial performance.”

Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader working with Industry Standard Research (ISR), selected Novotech for the CRO Leadership Award.

According to the CRO Leadership Award research team: “The awards are based on customer feedback. Winning CROs are chosen through impartial market research based on feedback from sponsor companies that utilize outsourcing services. Primary market research by ISR Reports is the basis of the awards. Sponsors provide ratings of CROs based on recent outsourced projects. This experiential feedback is analyzed by sponsor company size to reveal leading CROs in different performance categories.”

Ed Miseta, Chief Editor for Clinical Leader said: “Selecting the right CRO can make or break your project. It can lead to a successful regulatory submission and approval or cost you a lot of time and effort on a failed study. That makes CRO selection a stressful decision for any clinical operations manager. Regardless of whether you are concerned about compatibility, capabilities, expertise,…