Now Accepting Project Applications: Green Freight Program Stream 2 – Press Release

The Government of Canada is supporting initiatives that create good jobs while fighting climate change and driving down costs for consumers. This includes investing to build a low-emissions transportation sector that leverages new technologies and attracts global investors.

That is why today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, opened a call for project applications for Stream 2 of the Green Freight Program. This stream will provide support for innovative actions including engine repowers, switching to cleaner fuels, and fleet transportation improvements.

Selected projects will support data-driven investment decisions when considering energy-efficient improvements for their medium- and heavy-duty vehicles across fleets.

The application window will remain open until November 15, 2023.

Today’s call builds on the progress of Stream 1 of the Green Freight Program, which supports investments in fleet-wide energy assessments and retrofits, including for truck and trailer equipment. This stream continues to accept applications.

Through the Green Freight Program and similar initiatives, the federal government is helping businesses save money, reduce pollution and decarbonize fleets today, while building a prosperous net-zero economy for generations to come.

“Canadian businesses are adopting innovative and efficient technologies to help drive down costs and pollution at the same time. In the transportation sector, which accounts for one-quarter of Canada’s emissions, the Government of Canada is continuing to help businesses reduce their emissions — including through the Green Freight Program. Applications for the second stream of this program are now open for 90 days, bringing us one step closer to a healthier environment and more prosperous economy for all Canadians.”

