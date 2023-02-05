Now do more with no code, announces 10M user-strong Appy Pie in new TVC – Press Release

HAMPTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appy Pie , a leading no-code app development platform with over 10 million registered users, has launched a new TV Commercial that keeps businesses of all sizes in focus. The commercial has been rolled out across US and UK TV networks and is also gaining traction on Appy Pie’s YouTube channel and other social media handles. The TVC highlights the benefits of Appy Pie’s innovative no-code tools that help businesses build and deploy enterprise-grade apps, streamline customer support, design graphic visuals, and automate daily business operations without coding.

As highlighted in the TVC, Appy Pie’s no-code app development platform helps business owners develop highly-customizable apps equipped with all the features they’ll need to engage customers and deliver products and services online. In addition to this, Appy Pie’s Business process automation helps enterprises automate customer service operations, respond quickly to inquiries, and provide personalized customer support.

Likewise, their Design platform helps users create visually appealing graphics and NFT art for a wide range of use cases. With Appy Pie’s no-code workflow automation, enterprises can automate business-critical tasks and processes to save time, money, and effort. Overall Appy Pie’s no-code tools are designed to make life easier for companies to streamline their workflows while increasing efficiency.

“If you are a business owner and your business does not have a mobile app, you need to get one. Having a web presence alone is no longer sufficient, as online activity continues to shift to mobile, and through this TVC, we have tried to showcase how businesses of all sizes can not only build dynamic mobile apps but also automate a number of their daily tasks by leveraging the power of our no-code platform,” says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO at Appy Pie.

“What’s more, Appy Pie’s Design platform lets users create stunning graphics, unique and rare NFT art, and…