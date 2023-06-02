NOW OPEN: MARGARITAVILLE® BEACH RESORT RIVIERA MAYA WELCOMES FIRST GUESTS TO EXP… – Press Release

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 1st, Margaritaville® Beach Resort Riviera Maya, Mexico, officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to the first adults-only resort within the all-inclusive Island Reserve collection. The resort invites guests to a world of debuts for the brand, like the first oceanfront LandShark Brewery, new room categories & suites that up the wow factor, nine world-class restaurants and bars, a 10,000 sq. ft. spa, and exclusive wedding and event venues providing the ultimate adults-only escape.

“We’re delighted to welcome our first guests to Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya,” said Grecia Lopez, General Manager. “The world-class all-inclusive resort offers the ultimate in adults-only escapes, inviting guests to indulge in five-star global dining, unparalleled service, luxurious amenities, spectacular entertainment, unparalleled views, and so much more.”

Luxury Accommodations Meet Coastal Chic

Each of the 355 suites at Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya features comfortable amenities, the option to connect with an adjoining room, and coastal-inspired decor. All accommodations open to a furnished private balcony or terrace overlooking the ocean or the resort’s pools or gardens. Whether guests spend their getaway soaking up breathtaking sea views in a King or Queen Paradise Room, taking dips in the Luxury Paradise Suite’s private swim-up pool, or indulging in total luxury in a top-of-the-line Coral Reefer Signature Suite, they’re in for a five-star stay with 13 luxury room types to choose from.

Dinner with a View

As part of the all-inclusive experience, Margaritaville Beach Resort Riviera Maya boasts five spectacular restaurants, with plenty of outdoor seating and an expansive terrace that opens directly onto the pool. For elevated date nights with authentic Old-World fare, guests can look to brand staples like Frank & Lola’s or JWB Steakhouse for a classic steakhouse experience with a contemporary twist.