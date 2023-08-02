NRA clears mangroves with out approval : Cayman Information Service

Mangroves bulldozed by the NRA in West Bay

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has said the removal of mangroves without prior approval, just days after Cayman marked World Mangrove Day, was a “misunderstanding”. The NRA said it was cleaning culverts, not clearing mangroves, at a site in West Bay, but it appears that some were removed. Now local activists are angry that, despite the pressing need to do more to protect this critical habitat, even the government is breaching its own conservation legislation.

After a member of a local conservation group reported that mangroves were being pulled up with heavy machinery at the site near Willie Farrington Drive, the Department of Environment dispatched a conservation officer, who found that the contractor was clearing culverts.

The DoE officer learned that the work was contracted by the NRA to prepare the area for water drainage during hurricane season. But he confirmed that no permission had been sought from either…