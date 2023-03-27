nRichDX and OraSure Advance Commercial Collaboration to Create Preanalytical Sol… – Press Release

OraSure’s Colli-Pee® First-Void Urine Collection and Preservation Device and nRichDX Revolution Sample Prep System for cfDNA Extraction

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — nRichDX and OraSure Technologies, Inc., have advanced a commercial collaboration to validate and co-promote their products for researchers developing liquid biopsy applications using first-void urine samples. Notably, first-void urine is enriched in biomarkers suitable for molecular analysis in applications such as sexually-transmitted infections, human papillomavirus, and early stage cancer.

The companies’ products are highly complementary. The innovative, patented Colli-Pee® sample collection and preservation device, made by OraSure’s subsidiary Novosanis, is designed to hygienically collect a consistent, volumetric first-void urine sample, and preserve the cell-free nucleic acid (cfDNA, including circulating cell-free tumor DNA, and cfRNA) with its proprietary UAS™ reagent. nRichDX’s patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ is the only IVD-labeled, cfDNA sample prep system that can process up to 20 mL of urine in a single extraction.

Together, the Colli-Pee first-void urine collection device with UAS preservative, combined with the nRichDx Revolution System, a semi-automated cfDNA extraction platform, offers a seamless and efficient workflow for large-scale studies requiring urine sample collection, preservation, handling and extraction for downstream processing.

“nRichDX is pleased to collaborate with OraSure to provide researchers and clinicians solutions to deliver the highest yields of highly pure cfDNA and ctDNA from urine,” said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. “Liquid biopsy test developers are looking forward to the creation of highly sensitive assays from non-invasive urine samples. The unique Revolution System, together with the innovative Colli-Pee® device,…