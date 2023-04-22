NTNX INVESTOR DEADLINE: Nutanix, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opp… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Nutanix, Inc. NTNX securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 13, 2023 to seek as lead plaintiff of the Nutanix class action lawsuit. Captioned Gorsline v. Nutanix, Inc., No. 23-cv-01827 (N.D. Cal.), the Nutanix class action lawsuit charges Nutanix and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Nutanix class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Nutanix purports to provide a leading enterprise cloud platform, Nutanix Cloud Platform, that consists of software solutions and cloud services that power its customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

The Nutanix class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nutanix maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (ii) as a result of these…