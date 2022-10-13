NTT DATA and DENSO Start to Build an Industry-wide Ecosystem for EV Batteries – Press Release

— Aiming to create a data space for the automotive and manufacturing industries —

KARIYA, JAPAN, Oct 13, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – In September 2022, NTT DATA Corporation (“NTT DATA”) and DENSO Corporation (“DENSO”) started to build an industry-wide ecosystem for electric vehicle (EV) batteries to create a global trusted dataspaces where only necessary data can be shared, while also protecting private data.

Overview of the Global Trusted Dataspaces

The new battery regulation currently being reviewed in Europe will require disclosure of CO2 emissions and the resource recycling rate throughout battery lifecycles to the European Commission. In the future, when Japanese companies sell EVs, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), in the European market, they will be required to meet this regulation in Europe. To make this possible, it is necessary to build a common platform for securely sharing data between suppliers in the value chain, instead of requiring respective companies to meet the regulation individually.

NTT DATA and DENSO have therefore jointly applied for the solicitation of proposals under the subsidy program of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to create an industry-wide ecosystem for EV batteries. The two companies were officially approved as business operators in September 2022.(1) In the future, the platform used for the ecosystem is intended to serve as a next-generation information infrastructure, allowing for the secure use of data among companies in different industries, including EV batteries.

NTT DATA and DENSO will launch a study on a common platform for the automotive and manufacturing industries with the aim of commercializing services by the end of FY2023.

1. Background

To solve social issues such as attaining carbon neutrality, a recycling-oriented society, and human rights due diligence, a new mechanism is required for accurately distributing the data possessed by respective organizations…