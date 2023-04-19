NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023 and is a fin… – Press Release

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it received SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023, which recognize its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner, in four categories “Sales Success – Midmarket”, “Sales Success – Cross Segment”, “Customer Success Management”, and “Partner-Led Demand Management”. The leading global consulting company specializing in SAP technologies for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) was also named a finalist in the categories “Delivery Quality” and “Cloud Business Transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition”. Additionally, the NTT DATA Group was recognized as a finalist in the “Social Impact” category. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

“SAP’s ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. The SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners’ outstanding commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

“The SAP Pinnacle Award is the most prestigious award for SAP partners. Out of more than 500 SAP partners worldwide, we are among the top 3 winners this year. With four Pinnacle Award wins and three finalist placements, we have once again proven that we are among the best in the world,” said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT DATA. “At the same time, the awards are an endorsement of our strong performance in the fiscal year 2022. We convinced customers with our in-depth SAP consulting expertise and significantly strengthened our position as a leading SAP midmarket partner…