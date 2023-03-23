NTT DATA Business Solutions receives SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year awar… – Press Release

In the Diamond Initiative, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG has received an award for “SAP S/4HANA ® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023″ from SAP Germany

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In this year’s Diamond Initiative for SAP Partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG received an award for “SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Partner of the Year 2023″ from SAP Germany. As part of the Diamond Initiative, SAP Germany honors strong partners that impress with outstanding performance in specific categories. In addition to the award, NTT DATA Business Solutions was also named a Focus Partner in four relevant sales areas in Germany: Process & Life Sciences Industries, Discrete Manufacturing & Automotive, Digital Supply Chain, and Intelligent Spend & Business Network.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, commented: “We are delighted to have received this award from SAP Germany. It confirms our strong position in the cloud business in the country. I am proud that our German business unit was able to impress SAP not only with strong sales figures but also with expertise and innovative strength. We will continue to invest in this seminal area to help our customers realize a successful transformation, transitioning into the cloud.”

Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President and Regional Head DACH of NTT DATA Business Solutions, added: “To us, receiving this award is an achievement clearly based on team effort. Every day, our colleagues devise, market, and implement value adding SAP solutions for our customers, which come predominantly from the SME sector. We are thus continuously expanding our role as an SAP partner.”

The award underlines the importance of NTT DATA Business Solutions’ partnership with SAP, which goes back decades. In the…