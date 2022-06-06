NTT DOCOMO and NTT to Collaborate on 6G Experimental Trials with World-leading M… – Press Release

– Leading the World in Research and Development for Commercial Launch of 5G Evolution & 6G powered by IOWN –

TOKYO, June 6, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) announced today that they will collaborate with world-leading mobile technology vendors Fujitsu, NEC, and Nokia to conduct experimental trials of new mobile communications technologies for the targeted commercial launch of 6G services by around 2030.

Launching the envisioned 6G services will require verification of numerous new mobile technologies, including those needed to newly use frequencies in the millimeter and sub-terahertz (above 6 GHz) bands, in addition to bands for existing 5G services. The trials are also expected to verify AI-based wireless transmission methods. DOCOMO and NTT will jointly conduct experimental trials with the three vendors, focusing on mobile technologies using new 6G frequency bands and AI-based wireless technology among these various mobile technologies.

The new 6G system will greatly exceed the performance of 5G and simultaneously provide high-speed, large capacity, and low latency capabilities, use new high-frequency bands such as sub-terahertz bands above 100 GHz, expand communication coverage in the sky, at sea and in space, and enable both ultra-low-power consumption and low-cost communications.

The realization of 6G is one of the most important goals envisaged in the NTT group’s Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN)* project for launching all-new communication infrastructure. Aiming to realize “5G Evolution & 6G powered by IOWN,” DOCOMO and NTT are actively conducting 6G research and development combining NTT’s optical and wireless technologies with DOCOMO’s mobile technologies.

Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at DOCOMO, said: “6G studies are progressing two or three years ahead of that of 5G. From this early stage, we would like to collaborate with world-leading…