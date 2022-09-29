NTT DOCOMO to Add Fourth Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification Envir… – Press Release

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications.

The new virtualized base station will combine NEC Corporation’s open virtualized RAN software, Red Hat Openshift, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s inline accelerator cards and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s servers. This will be DOCOMO’s first time to use the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the HPE ProLiant DL110 Telco server, the latter optimized specifically for Open RAN workloads to improve system performance and power efficiency.

Since February, DOCOMO has been providing global carriers with access to its Shared Open Lab environment to allow them to mix and match the equipment and components of various vendors in order to verify performance with virtualized base stations. In addition to three types of virtualized base station equipment/system configurations that carriers have been accessing so far, the new configuration will become available for verification in the Shared Open Lab starting in 2023.

“HPE is pleased to be collaborating with NTT DOCOMO and our other strategic partners to further the advancement of Open RAN and address the demands of 5G,” said Phil Cutrone, SVP and GM of OEM and Compute, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With operators looking to address TCO and system integration risks in order to adopt vRAN, this Open RAN solution in close collaboration with NEC, Qualcomm Technologies, and Red Hat enables operators like NTT DOCOMO to achieve their objectives as they expand vRAN deployments in their 5G networks.”

“NEC is honored to work with our close partner, NTT DOCOMO, and other industry leaders on this new implementation,” said Patrick Lopez, NEC’s VP of 5G Products. “As Open RAN pioneers and leaders,…