Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Global Market Report 2023: Development of New a… – Press Release

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nucleating and clarifying agents, which are used in various types of polymers. The market is broken down by polymer type, application and region/country. At the global level, further segmentation is done based on agent type across various application and polymer segments.

Plastics have long been as an ideal material of choice across an array of end-user industries. Recently, they played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic by serving as the basis for a range of products, from personal protective equipment to packaging solutions for e-commerce channels.

Over the years, plastics have proven their true potential, and they continue to do so. As a result, the polymer industry substantially contributes to the economic development and growth of various industries in economies around the world, including food packaging, building and construction, automotive, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and agriculture.

Nucleating and clarifying agents, which are a kind of plastic additive, are an important element of the polymer industry. They are defined as the compounds or compositions that help improve the physical and mechanical properties of polymer materials, and they find broad applications across semi-crystalline polymers. The crystallization rate as well as the size of crystals greatly contribute to determining the mechanical and optical properties of polymers.

Nucleating and clarifying agents can be used to speed up the crystallization process and adjust the shape and size of the crystal forms. Nucleating agents are mostly used in semi-crystalline polymer plastic materials such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

The addition of nucleating…