Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Size & Share to Surpass $27… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market is valued at USD 120.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 275.05 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

With rising benefits from CMOs in the nutraceutical industry, such as decreased overhead costs, improved shipping alternatives, and extensive lab testing, the market is likely to grow throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the industry is buoyed by CMOs’ increased dependability and low production costs. According to the website of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Better Third-Party Contract Manufacturing Units in India, the benefits of working with third-party contract manufacturers include advancement with minimal investment, effectiveness in expense and managerial staff, and operational and efficiency enhancement.

We forecast that the tablet dosage category in nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market sales will account for more than 33% by 2030. Tablets include advantages such as portability, storage simplicity, ease of ingesting, and exact dose.

Market Dynamics

Expanding Consumer Health Consciousness will Support Market Expansion

The increasing awareness of consumer health concerns, the availability of modern technology, and the growing number of contract manufacturing companies in the region are likely to fuel the expansion of the total nutraceutical contract manufacturing market. Furthermore, the expansion of region-specific pharmaceutical and food sectors is likely to boost the growth of the nutraceutical contract manufacturing market.

Increase in Technological Improvements to to Drive Market Growth

Due to the increased demand in the…