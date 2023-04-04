Nutrition market size to grow by USD 34.79 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The nutrition market size is forecast to increase by USD 34.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.48%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of premature births in developing countries, and the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

The global nutrition market is fragmented with the presence of many international and local players. International players are introducing a wide range of nutrition products. Local vendors are focused on catering to the demands of people with specific preferences. This has intensified the competition in the market. Many vendors are focusing on R&D to ensure their products adhere to stringent quality standards. This results in the development of new products. The increasing adoption of nutrition products and the high market competition is expected to result in more innovations during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include: