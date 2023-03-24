Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Intention to Redeem Preferred Shares – Nuveen O… – Press Release

As previously announced, shareholders of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund NUO and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund NKG, and preferred shareholders of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund NZF, have approved a proposal to merge the funds. The mergers will combine each of NUO and NKG into NZF. In connection with the mergers, NUO has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem all of the fund’s outstanding Series 1 Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares (VRDP) and NKG has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem all of the fund’s outstanding Series 2028 Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (AMTP). The VRDP and AMTP redemption price will be the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated dividends owed. The funds expect to finance the VRDP and AMTP redemptions with portfolio sales and cash on hand, and each redemption is subject to market conditions and the completion of any necessary portfolio sales by the funds, and they may not occur as planned. Official notification of the redemptions will be delivered to the holders of the VRDP shares of NUO and the AMTP shares of NKG through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The details of the anticipated redemption of all outstanding VRDP and AMTP shares of NUO and NKG, respectively, are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol Share



Amount Preferred Share



CUSIP Anticipated



Redemption Date Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund NUO 1,480 670980879 By April 14, 2023 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund NKG 585 67072B875 By April 14, 2023

The address of the redemption and paying agent of the VRDP shares, The Bank of New York Mellon, is 240 Greenwich Street, 7E, New York, New York 10007.

The address of the redemption and paying agent of the AMTP shares, Computershare…