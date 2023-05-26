NUVEI CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS – Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) – Press Release

MONTREAL, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) NVEI NVEI, the Canadian fintech company, today announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Company. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Directors

The seven (7) nominees for directors proposed by management of the Company were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Nominees Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Against Philip Fayer 99.83 % 0.17 % Timothy A Dent. 98.17 % 1.83 % Maren Hwei Chyun Lau 98.17 % 1.83 % David Lewin 95.88 % 4.12 % Daniela Mielke 96.34 % 3.66 % Pascal Tremblay 99.43 % 0.57 % Samir Zabaneh 99.84 % 0.16 %



2. Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld 99.78 % 0.22 %



3. Omnibus Incentive Plan Amendment Resolution

The ordinary resolution, a copy of which is reproduced in its entirety under “Schedule A” attached to the Company’s management information circular dated April 3, 2023 (the “Circular“), in respect of (i) an amendment to the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan whereby the number of subordinate voting shares of the Company which may be reserved for issuance was increased from 10% to 15% of all multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding from time to time on a non-diluted basis, and (ii) the approval of all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Omnibus Incentive Plan,…