NVCR INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that NovoCure… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of NovoCure Limited NVCR securities between January 5, 2023 and June 5, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until August 18, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the NovoCure class action lawsuit. Captioned Bazzelle v. NovoCure Limited, No. 23-cv-05146 (S.D.N.Y.), the NovoCure class action lawsuit charges NovoCure as well as its executive chairman and CEO with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: NovoCure is a global oncology company with a proprietary platform technology called Tumor Treating Fields (“TTFields”), which are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. On January 5, 2023, NovoCure announced positive topline results for its LUNAR study, which sought to evaluate the use of TTFields in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The NovoCure class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NovoCure concealed the true nature of the LUNAR study results given that the study failed to evaluate the efficacy of the drug against a population of patients that had been receiving standard of care treatment; (ii) as a result, NovoCure’s business prospects, effectiveness of its products, and ultimately the likelihood of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval were materially misleading; and (iii) the above, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on NovoCure’s financial condition.

On June 6, 2023,…