NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips Designed for Accelerated Generative AI Enter Full… – Press Release

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COMPUTEX — NVIDIA today announced that the NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip is in full production, set to power systems coming online worldwide to run complex AI and HPC workloads.



The GH200-powered systems join more than 400 system configurations powered by different combinations of NVIDIA’s latest CPU, GPU and DPU architectures — including NVIDIA Grace™, NVIDIA Hopper™, NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and NVIDIA BlueField® — created to help meet the surging demand for generative AI.

At COMPUTEX, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang revealed new systems, partners and additional details surrounding the GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, which brings together the Arm-based NVIDIA Grace CPU and Hopper GPU architectures using NVIDIA NVLink®-C2C interconnect technology. This delivers up to 900GB/s total bandwidth — 7x higher bandwidth than the standard PCIe Gen5 lanes found in traditional accelerated systems, providing incredible compute capability to address the most demanding generative AI and HPC applications.



“Generative AI is rapidly transforming businesses, unlocking new opportunities and accelerating discovery in healthcare, finance, business services and many more industries,” said Ian Buck, vice president of accelerated computing at NVIDIA. “With Grace Hopper Superchips in full production, manufacturers worldwide will soon provide the accelerated infrastructure enterprises need to build and deploy generative AI applications that leverage their unique proprietary data.”

Global hyperscalers and supercomputing centers in Europe and the U.S. are among several customers that will have access to GH200-powered systems.

Hundreds of Accelerated Systems and Cloud Instances

Taiwan manufacturers are among the many system manufacturers worldwide bringing to market a wide variety of systems powered by different combinations of NVIDIA accelerators and processors. These include AAEON, Advantech, Aetina, ASRock Rack, ASUS,…