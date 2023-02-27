NWTN Reports Progress at UAE Electric Vehicle Assembly Facility and China Supply… – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NWTN Inc. NWTN, an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world (“NWTN”), today announced important progress at two key facilities in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Jinhua, Zhejiang, China.

NWTN completed construction of its electric vehicle (“EV”) assembly facility in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2022, and since then has been in the final phase of installing equipment and conducting trial operations. The facility has now obtained the required EV production and sales license issued by the UAE government, the first to be issued in Abu Dhabi. With the assembly facility completed and the license received, NWTN is now ready to implement its EV blueprint in the UAE and the Middle East region.

At the same time, NWTN’s first parts and supply chain facility in Jinhua, Zhejiang, China has been undergoing rapid construction since September 2022. At this point, most of the workshop infrastructure, which includes stamping, welding, and painting, is in the final stage of construction and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

As the first UAE-based EV company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, NWTN has received strong financial and policy support from the local government. NWTN’s plant in Abu Dhabi is its first EV assembly facility in UAE and is located in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (“KEZAD”). It measures approximately 270,000 square feet. Construction of the facility began in October 2022 and was completed by the end of December 2022. At present, the production line is nearly complete, and NWTN is working with BASF, the chemical company for paint surface refinishing as well as manufacturing safety training. The KEZAD plant will complete the certifications of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 soon, which represent a commitment to high standards of quality management, environmental management, and safety management. When the facility becomes fully…