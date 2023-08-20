NWTN Showcases “New Premium” and the “Next Generation of Mobility” with the Prem… – Press Release

Pioneering the Era of Passenger Centricity with Smart Passenger Vehicles

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NWTN Inc. NWTN, an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world (“NWTN”), today premiered the Rabdan MUSE, [a model of NWTN’s Rabdan brand of electric vehicles (“EV”)] and NWTN’s vision for the future of mobility, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

Rabdan is NWTN’s premium mobility brand that represents technological innovation, intelligent comfort, seamless power, and noble luxury. The brand integrates the latest cutting-edge technologies in new energy vehicles and is manufactured in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MUSE was created around a pioneering concept developed by NWTN back in 2019, one that is focused on the needs of all the passengers for personalized travel experiences, called “passenger centricity.”

For a long time, the automobile industry has focused on the drivers. NWTN foresaw that the combination of “passenger-centric” intelligent technologies and new energy vehicles would open a new segment and change consumers’ perception of how the vehicle could enhance their lives.

Passenger centricity is brought to life by a segment of vehicles called Smart Passenger Vehicles (“SPVs”). With avant-garde design at its core and integrating life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technologies and artificial intelligence technologies, SPVs enable passengers to experience the seamless connection between form and function.

MUSE is the first of NTWN’s smart passenger vehicles. With its innovations and personalized intelligence, MUSE turns passenger centricity into reality.

MUSE is an acronym that stands for: Marvellous, Unique, Sensual and Elegance. These four words encapsulate the design philosophy and innovative features of the vehicle, emphasizing aspects, such as superior engineering, individuality, sensual design, and…