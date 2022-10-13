OAG urges CJ to sort out 3-year delay on court docket effectivity

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie presides of the Grand Court Opening, 12 January 2022

(CNS): Judicial Administration has made very little progress over the last three years on recommendations by the Public Accounts Committee to improve the efficiency and value for money of the local court system. Auditor General Sue Winspear has urged the new chief justice to take on the recommendations as soon as possible because only three of the 13 in a 2019 audit by her office have been implemented. Winspear also said that officials have failed to produce a business case for the new courthouse, which is at risk of running up unnecessary costs for the public purse.

“It is almost three years since I recommended that Judicial Administration consult court users to identify their needs, perform long-term demand projections, and feed this information into the Outline Business Case for the new court building,” Winspear stated in a press release as she published a follow-up report on two…