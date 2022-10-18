OAG’s report on court docket ‘poor’, says CJ

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie inspects the police contingent at the Grand Court Opening, Jan 2021

(CNS): The country’s top judge has hit back at the Office of the Auditor General following criticisms made in a review report of judicial administration published last week. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who retires this month after decades on the bench and managing the local court system, has said the original OAG report published in 2019 was “deficient in several fundamental respects” and none of the concerns about the flaws raised by the court management were ever acknowledged.

In a lengthy statement defending court staff and explaining the challenges the administration faces, CJ Smellie rejected the criticisms and accused the OAG of relying “on the erroneous assumption that the efficiency and effectiveness of the Judicial Administration, as a whole, can be measured against allegations of excessive costs of progressing cases through the Summary Courts”.

He…