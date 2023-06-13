Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Named to American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly T… – Press Release

OAK RIDGE, N.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; the “Company”) BKOR, the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), has been recognized as one of American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks Under $2 Billion in Assets in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive year. The rankings are based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) for 2020 to 2022. Many investors use ROAE to analyze business performance and shareholder return. Oak Ridge’s three-year average ROAE for 2020-2022 was 12.36%, and its ROAE for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 13.09%.



“It is an incredible honor to be ranked amongst American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks for the seventh year in a row,” said Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “We are proud of the talented team of professionals that have contributed to the remarkable success in the communities we serve.”

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. and Bank of Oak Ridge

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. BKOR is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

