Oasis Addresses Tsuruha’s False and Misleading Statements and Urges Shareholders… – Press Release

*Tsuruha makes false and misleading statements throughout its response to Oasis’s proposals, including about its relationship with North Pacific Bank and misrepresenting performance and governance practices

*Oasis believes the Tsuruha Board lacks an independent counterbalance for the family power structure which has presided over an extended period of underperformance

*Oasis urges all shareholders to vote FOR Oasis’s proposals and AGAINST the incumbent outside directors proposed by Tsuruha in order to establish a culture of compliance, accountability, and strong corporate governance at Tsuruha

Oasis Management Company Ltd. (“Oasis”) is the manager to funds that beneficially own over 12.8% of drugstore operator Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (3391 JT) (“Tsuruha” or the “Company”). Oasis has adopted the Japan FSA’s “Principles of Responsible Ownership” (a/k/a the Japan Stewardship Code) and in line with those principles, Oasis monitors and engages with its investee companies.

In June 2023, Oasis, a long-term shareholder of Tsuruha, announced its “Tsuruha Corp Gov” campaign, pointing out the corporate governance failures at Tsuruha, and asking fellow shareholders to support the corporate governance reforms proposed by Oasis at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), including the nomination of five highly qualified, independent, and diverse director candidates (collectively referred to as our “Proposals”).

The changes proposed by Oasis aim to institute an independent oversight structure at Tsuruha that could improve the company’s corporate governance practices and disclosures, with the goal of enhancing the Company’s corporate value.

Oasis is disappointed that the Company has proposed the re-election of its incumbent Outside Directors, who all have questionable independence and…