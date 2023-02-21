Obesity Care Week 2023: Nine Years of Changing the Way We Care About Obesity – Press Release

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Monday, Feb. 27, marks the beginning of the 9th annual Obesity Care Week (OCW), a five-day public awareness campaign that aims to change the way we care by creating a society that understands, respects and accepts the complexities of the disease of obesity and prioritizes accessible, science-based treatment.

Obesity Care Week 2023 aims to change the way we care for — and about — the disease of obesity.

With more than 130 million adult Americans affected by obesity and more than 650 million worldwide, it is more important than ever for OCW2023 to continue raising awareness, educating and advocating for a better world for people living with the disease. OCW2023 also aims to strengthen the relationship between a patient and their healthcare provider by encouraging open, empathetic and evidence-based conversations about weight and health.

“OCW2023 provides us with an opportunity to influence the way society views obesity and treats those affected by the disease. As our scientific understanding of obesity grows, it’s time for everyone to recognize obesity as a complex, chronic disease that should be treated in the same way as other illnesses and chronic diseases,” said Joe Nadglowski, Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) President and CEO.

OCW2023 focuses on raising awareness about what the disease of obesity is – and isn’t–, providing valuable, science-based resources on weight and health, and creating a more positive and impactful relationship between a patient and their healthcare provider. OCW2023 will offer patients, healthcare professionals, decision-makers and the public practical tools designed to improve the way you receive or provide obesity care.

OCW2023 Champions and Partners stand together to acknowledge obesity as a complex, chronic, recurring disease. Despite extensive research and studies, stigma and misperceptions continue to negatively shape the way people with obesity are treated medically and generally within…