Occasion Metropolis recordsdata for chapter



New York

CNN

—



Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.

The largest party goods and Halloween specialty retail chain in the United States said in a regulatory filing that it reached an agreement with debtholders to cut its $1.7 billion debt load.

The company said it secured $150 million in financing that will allow it to keep its stores open and operations running. As of October, the Company had 761 total Party City

(PRTY) stores and 149 temporary Halloween City stores. In 2021, Party City

(PRTY) had more than 16,000 employees.

Party City has for years battled competition for party goods and decorations, especially from big-box chains and online retailers that sell a wider variety of merchandise.

Target in particular has increased…