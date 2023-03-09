Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ: OCEA) Shares Detailed Research Data on Anti-Tumor Path… – Press Release

Providence, RI, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA. Ocean Biomedical’s Scientific Co-founder, Dr. Jack A. Elias, MD, presented details of his previously published discoveries that have potential application for tumor suppression across multiple cancer pathways at the Legorreta Cancer Center’s recent meeting in Providence. In his talk, Dr. Elias focused on his lab’s groundbreaking work on understanding the development and progression of lung cancer, especially the role of Chitinase 3-like-1 (CHI3L1). He also shared details of his novel therapeutic discoveries that show the efficacy of monospecific and bispecific antibodies against CHI3L1 and PD-1 as therapies for non-small cell lung cancer, and glioblastoma multiforme. Ocean Biomedical is currently working to move these antibody therapeutic discoveries towards Phase 1 clinical trials.



In his recent talk, Dr. Elias shared details of his team’s discoveries of the role CHI3L1 in regulating primary and metastatic lung cancer, glioblastoma multiforme, and broader oncogenic pathways. He discussed the inverse correlation of circulating CHI3L1 with prognosis for disease progression and survival, and the step-by-step experimentation done to create effective monospecific antibodies, and then a powerful bispecific antibody that has a multiplicative effect on reducing tumor by triggering tumor apoptosis in metastatic melanoma, glioblastoma, and non-small cell lung cancer.

In his talk, Dr. Elias additionally shared the potential for extending the regulation of this “master anti-tumor pathway” to other cancers, and promising research that reveals an additional anti-tumor pathway targeting T-cell co-stimulation using the inducible co-stimulator (ICOS) and its ligand ICOSL, and Cluster of Differentiation 28 (CD28) and its ligands B7-1 and B7-2. The Methods and Compositions patents that have been granted to Dr. Elias for these mono-specific and bi-specific antibody approaches have been granted for use…