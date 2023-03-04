ODoge Solidifies its Place in Bitcoin and Memecoin History with Acquisition of F… – Press Release

ONTARIO, CANADA, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every day in the crypto sector is marked by the advent of innovation. A recent innovation that has taken the crypto sphere by storm is the ‘Ordinals’. Within months of its inception, this unique invention has managed to allure a plethora of investors.

In January 2023, a renowned software engineer, Casey Rodarmor revived the lost glory of Bitcoin when he deployed the Ordinals Protocol on the Bitcoin Network. With this protocol, users can now create Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. In simple words, Ordinals can be called ‘Bitcoin NFTs’.

Ordinal Dogecoin, the first-ever real memecoin on the Bitcoin blockchain, is pleased to announce to the oDOGE community that $oDOGE Emblem Vault has successfully acquired Ordinal Inscription #5768, the true first-ever DOGE on Bitcoin, in an OTC trade for the value of 10BTC in $oDOGE tokens, facilitated by a well-known Bitcoin OG and OTC intermediary.

The acquisition, which is the second-highest Ordinal sale to date, solidifies the $oDOGE token’s place in Bitcoin blockchain and memecoin history and is expected to fuel its growth and popularity in the coming months, forever marking a new era of Bitcoin meme culture.

Ordinal Inscription #5768, the first DOGE Ordinal EVER (as well as an extremely low mint Ordinal)

Ordinal Inscription #5768 will be held forever at the Emblem Vault address with the $oDOGE Logo Ordinal.

What does this mean for $oDOGE?

With the latest breakthrough, Ordinal Technology is expected to gain greater traction in the blockchain community, and $oDOGE is leading the way as a distinctive feature coin that is safe for mining, much like other well-known cryptocurrencies from JPEGs on Bitcoin and memecoin on Bitcoin Original. The blockchain compensates miners for their efforts by generating new Dogecoin each day.

The acquisition of the first ever DOGE ordinal for 10BTC by $oDOGE is a significant milestone in the development of the crypto sphere. It…