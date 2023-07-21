Office Properties Income Trust Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Materials an… – Press Release

Sets Special Meeting Date of August 30, 2023

OPI Board of Trustees Unanimously Recommends Stockholders Vote “FOR” All Transaction-Related Proposals

Office Properties Income Trust OPI (“OPI” or the “Company”) today filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its pending merger with Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC (“DHC”). The Company also today announced that the OPI Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has scheduled a Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time for OPI in connection with OPI’s pending merger with DHC. OPI shareholders of record at close on June 16, 2023, will be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.

The Board is unanimous in its view that the pending transaction with DHC is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and unanimously recommends that OPI shareholders vote “FOR” all transaction-related proposals at the Special Meeting.

As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, OPI will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of DHC in an all-stock transaction. Following the close of the transaction, OPI shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company, and DHC shareholders will own approximately 42%.

Highlights of the transaction include:

Increased diversification: The merger will create a stronger and more resilient combined company with more diversified revenue sources. Specifically, OPI will complement its high quality office and mixed-use portfolio with DHC’s attractive, unencumbered portfolio of Medical Office Buildings (MOBs) and Life Science (LS) properties, while also standing to benefit from the expected recovery in DHC’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP).