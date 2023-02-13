Official gazette doesn’t set EWA plans in stone

Central Mangrove Wetlands (from Amplify Cayman video)

(CNS): Comments by former East End MP Arden McLean at a public meeting in Savannah Thursday evening, which stirred up social media, were misleading, according to local attorney Steve McField. McLean claimed that because the East-West Arterial Road extension was gazetted in 2005, the decision had been made.

He said that the government should go ahead with the project and not abdicate the decision to the National Roads Authority or the National Conservation Council or allow the project to be derailed by the results of the environmental impact assessment or campaigns by local activists opposing it.

Responding to McLean’s comments, NRA Director Edward Howard told attendees that that there is a process that government officials must follow. Based on the findings of that process, it will be up to Cabinet to make the ultimate decision as to whether it goes ahead or not.

The proposal to take the EWA all the way to…