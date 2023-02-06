Official Healthcare Pricing Guide (HPG) Can Ensure Employer Health Plans Are Pa… – Press Release

HPG is the First User-Friendly Tool to Access Formerly Confidential Negotiated Prices from Recently Released CMS Transparency in Coverage Files

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Denniston Data Inc. (DDI), “The Healthcare Transparency Company,” has launched the Official Healthcare Pricing Guide™ (HPG), U.S. Medical Benchmark Prices from Transparency in Coverage and Medicare Data, with the largest and most accurate data available on negotiated medical prices in the U.S.

Never-Before Available Transparency in Medical Pricing

Increased transparency, in both costs and quality, is the key to improving outcomes in the U.S. Healthcare System.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA) established protections for consumers related to surprise billing and transparency in health care. It created a unique opportunity by establishing the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) requirements, making available all negotiated prices from every healthcare payer to every medical provider for every service in the U.S., beginning in the latter half of 2022. These rules provided unprecedented access to proprietary price information. The resulting data can transform how payers and providers negotiate, and it can result in the elimination of unwarranted price variability. However, the datasets are massive and messy, and the value is contingent upon making the data interpretable and actionable, which DDI has done. According to Phil Denniston, President of DDI, “We believe increased transparency, in both costs and quality, is the key to improving outcomes in the U.S. Healthcare System. This will benefit both payers and providers, and most importantly, patients.” CAA also included the No Surprises Act (NSA), which provided a new basis for out-of-network price negotiation, also included in HPG. Under CAA, self-insured employers have increasing fiduciary responsibility to their employees to ensure their healthcare prices are reasonable. This responsibility also applies to how…