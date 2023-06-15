Official U.S. Senior Open fan guide available now – Press Release

Family-friendly pricing, activities featured at championship hosted by SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — What’s the event schedule? Where’s the best parking? How can I get autographs? Is there something for my kids to do? Find answers to these questions and more in the newly published official U.S. Senior Open Fan Guide. This comprehensive guide is the essential one-stop resource for everything connected to the U.S. Senior Open.

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open will be played at SentryWorld June 27–July 2. More than 50,000 visitors are expected to descend upon central Wisconsin for the championship, the biggest sporting event ever to come to the area. While top-notch golf will be the main draw, there will be family-friendly activities that fans of all ages can enjoy.

“Our guests can expect a high-energy great time, with old-fashioned Midwest hospitality,” said Mike James, SentryWorld General Manager and Vice Chair of the 43rd U.S. Senior Open. “We want families to feel welcome and engaged, and to experience not just world-class golf, but also the many other fun and affordable activities available at the championship.”

Experience Wisconsin, First Tee activities offer something for everyone

Here’s what U.S. Senior Open spectators will find onsite at SentryWorld during the event:

The Experience Wisconsin Fan Village is free to enter and offers themed activities, food, and beverages from local partners including:

Aspirus Health (blood pressure screening)

First Tee (golf putt, coloring wall, snow cones)

Harley- Davidson (motorcycle display)

(motorcycle display) John Deere (hole-in-one golf simulator)

Stevens Point Brewery

Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association

Visitors can upgrade their tickets for access to the Experience Wisconsin Pavilion—a shaded hospitality area with views of the 1st and 10th tee boxes and practice green. This will give fans up-close-and-personal access to the competition, with some protection from the…