Offshore rental equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7,956.37 from 2022 t… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The offshore rental equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7,956.37 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.63%. North America is forecast to contribute 58% to the growth of the global offshore rental equipment market during the forecast period. Due to growing shale gas production, the United States is anticipated to be the leader during the forecast period. Another element that is predicted to have a substantial impact on the regional industry is E&P combined with the development of ultra-deep drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico region. Technological advancements in product design and functionality are expected to boost industry growth in this region during the forecast period.

Offshore Rental Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the offshore rental equipment market by Type (Drill Equipment, Flow, and pressure equipment), and End-user (Oil and gas industry, Marine engineering, and Exploration). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global offshore rental equipment market.