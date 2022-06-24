OfReg finds consultants for photo voltaic market evaluate

Solar panels on the Tomlinson Furniture Building (Photo courtesy of Affordable Solar Cayman)

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has awarded a CI$78,000 contract to consultants to conduct a ‘Value Of Solar Study’ to help the country move towards its renewable energy goals. OfReg is responsible for regulating the emerging solar sector and this is a small step in the long process towards that aim. In a press release issued Thursday, OfReg said that renewable energy consultants, RMI, had been engaged to examine the unique aspects of the local solar marketplace.

The goal set out in the National Energy Policy goals is for 70% of energy in the Cayman Islands to be generated by green resources. However, the country is way off target and just over 3% of electricity is currently produced by renewables. Five years since its creation, OfReg has still not rolled out the regulatory framework required for solar energy and has made no progress on speeding…